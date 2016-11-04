BRIEF-PG&E Corporation posts Q3 net income of $0.77/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 PG&E Corp:
* PG&E Corporation releases third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net income was $0.77 per share on a GAAP basis
* Qtrly total operating revenues $4.81 billion versus $4.55 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.51 to $3.80 per share for projected GAAP earnings
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations were $0.94 per share
* PG&E Corp - adjusting previously issued guidance range for projected 2016 GAAP earnings to $2.79 to $3.05 per share
* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.55 to $3.75 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations
* PG&E Corp - maintaining previously issued 2016 guidance of $3.65 to $3.85 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.