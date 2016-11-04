版本:
BRIEF-First BancTrust posts Q3 earnings of $0.48/share

Nov 4 First BancTrust Corp:

* First BancTrust Corporation reports an increase in earnings per share and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* First BancTrust Corp - net interest income after provision for loan loss for q3 of 2016 increased 3.94 percent to $3.58 million versus $3.45 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

