公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics posts Q3 loss of $0.34/share

Nov 4 GlycoMimetics Inc:

* GlycoMimetics reports third quarter 2016 results and progress in clinical development

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* Revenue for three-month periods ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 was not material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

