BRIEF-Smart Sand prices initial public offering at $11 per share

Nov 4 Smart Sand Inc:

* Smart Sand Inc prices initial public offering of common stock

* Says initial public offering of 11.7 million common shares priced at $11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

