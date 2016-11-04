版本:
BRIEF-Broadridge buys M&O Systems to expand wealth management capabilities

Nov 4 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:

* Broadridge expands its wealth management capabilities through acquisition of M&O Systems Inc

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- terms of deal were not disclosed

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc says M&O systems will be rebranded as Broadridge Advisor Compensation Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

