2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says public offering of 2.10 mln priced at $25/share

Nov 4 Customers Bancorp Inc:

* Customers Bancorp announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 2.10 million common shares priced at $25.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

