BRIEF-Alere reports Q3 EPS $0.19 from continuing operations

Nov 4 Alere Inc :

* Alere reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $582 million versus I/B/E/S view $605.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

