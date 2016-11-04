版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Mesa Labs says acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Mydent International Corp

Nov 4 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Laboratories Inc says acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Mydent International Corp

* Mesa Laboratories Inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive to our diluted net income per share during first 12 months

* Mesa Labs acquires additional dental sterilizer testing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

