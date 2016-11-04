版本:
BRIEF-National Western Life Group Q3 earnings per share $9.54

Nov 4 National Western Life Group Inc

* National Western Life Group, Inc. Announces 2016 third quarter earnings

* National Western Life Group Inc -Qtrly total revenues $181.8 million versus $106.1 million

* National Western Life Group Inc -Q3 operating earnings per share $8.54 excluding items

* National Western Life Group Inc -Q3 earnings per share $9.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

