BRIEF-Clarke Inc says qtrly EPS $0.93

Nov 4 Clarke Inc

* Clarke Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Clarke Inc- qtrly eps $0.93

* Clarke Inc - Qtrly revenue and other income $3.9 million versus $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

