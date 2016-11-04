版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie receives FDA orphan drug designation for investigational medicine Veliparib

Nov 4 Abbvie Inc

* Currently investigating efficacy, safety of Veliparib in combination with chemotherapy or radiation for treatment of advanced Squamous Nsclc

* Abbvie receives FDA orphan drug designation for investigational medicine Veliparib for the treatment of advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

