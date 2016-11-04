版本:
BRIEF-Turning Point brands to acquire five smokeless tobacco brands

Nov 4 Turning Point Brands Inc

* Terms were not disclosed.

* To acquire four chewing tobacco brands and a twist tobacco brand from wind river tobacco company for about $2.5 million

* Turning Point brands to acquire five smokeless tobacco brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

