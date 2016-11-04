BRIEF-Gold Reserve amends settlement agreement with Venezuela and establishes mixed company to develop Brisas-Cristinas Project

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Gold Reserve Inc :
* Parties have agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make first payment of US$300 million on or before November 30
* Parties agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make second payment of US$469.7 million on or before January 3, 2017
* Revised payment schedule for third payment of $50 million on or before Jan 31, 2017, fourth payment of US$100 million on or before Feb 28, 2017
* Revised payment schedule for final payment of $90 million on or before June 30, 2017
* On October 28, 2016 Gold Reserve and representatives of Venezuela also convened first meeting of Board of Directors of mixed company
* Mixed company to immediately initiate development plan of mine activities needed to commence construction as soon as possible
* Gold Reserve enters into amendment to settlement agreement with Venezuela, establishes mixed company to develop Brisas-Cristinas Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.