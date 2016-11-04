版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Workers of America ratify agreement covering ex-DIRECTV employees in SouthEast

Nov 4 AT&T Inc :

* Communications Workers of America vote to ratify agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in SouthEast

* Agreement, which was reached on September 29, covers about 1,050 employees in SouthEast region, places employees in an existing contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐