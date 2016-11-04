版本:
BRIEF-Interoil says Yukon court upholds appeal lodged by former CEO Phil Mulacek on ExxonMobil deal

Nov 4 Interoil Corp :

* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction

* Interoil Corp says court of appeal of Yukon has upheld appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek

* Interoil Corp says court of appeal overturned supreme court of Yukon's approval of pending transaction with Exxon Mobil on October 7, 2016

* Interoil Corp - "continues to believe that current arrangement agreement represents compelling value for all interoil shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

