BRIEF-Interoil says Yukon court upholds appeal lodged by former CEO Phil Mulacek on ExxonMobil deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Interoil Corp :
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil Corp says court of appeal of Yukon has upheld appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek
* Interoil Corp says court of appeal overturned supreme court of Yukon's approval of pending transaction with Exxon Mobil on October 7, 2016
* Interoil Corp - "continues to believe that current arrangement agreement represents compelling value for all interoil shareholders"
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.