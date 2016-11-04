版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 03:05 BJT

BRIEF-ServiceMaster prices $1.65 bln amended term loan facility at 99.75 pct of principal amount

Nov 4 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc :

* ServiceMaster announces pricing of amended term loan facility

* Subsidiary has allocated a $1,650 million amended term loan facility maturing 2023 priced at 99.75% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐