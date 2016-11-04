版本:
BRIEF-PharmAthene reports Q3 earnings per share $1.67

Nov 4 PharmAthene Inc -

* If SIGA pays Co cash in full on judgment,barring unexpected material events, intends to distribute at least 90% of after tax proceeds of payment to shareholders

* PharmAthene reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.67

* Q3 revenue $1.0 million versus $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

