BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 sales rose 4.3 percent to $51.46 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $18 million to $20 million
* Sees FY 2016 basic EPS range of $0.48 to $0.53
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for J. Alexander's/Redlands Grill down 0.5 pct to up 0.5 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $222.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings-J. Alexander's/Redlands Group posted increase in average weekly same store sales of 1.4 pct while guest counts rose 3.4 pct for quarter
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 total revenue $218 million to $220 mln
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for Stoney River Steakhouse And Grill up 1 pct to up 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.