BRIEF-U.S. Global Investors reports positive financial results for Q1 of 2017 fiscal year

Nov 4 U.S. Global Investors Inc

* Says total assets under management were $946 million as of September 30, 2016, versus $679 million at September 30, 2015

* U.S. Global Investors reports positive financial results for first quarter of 2017 fiscal year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $2.0 million