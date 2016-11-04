BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q3 operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Press release - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News release
* Since beginning of year, book value per class A equivalent share has increased by 5.3 percent to $163,783 at quarter-end
* Qtrly net earnings per class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders $4,379
* Q3 net earnings attributable to shareholders $7,198 million versus $9,428 million
* Qtrly operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951
* Qtrly operating earnings $4,851 million versus $4,551 million
* Says it had $22.1 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc had reported $23.7 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of June 30 - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $59.07 billion versus $58.99 billion
* Unrealized losses at Sept 30 included $941 million related to investment in IBM common stock
* "IBM continues to be profitable and generate significant cash flows"
* Currently do not intend to dispose of IBM common stock; expect that fair value of investment will recover and exceed cost
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc Q3 shr view $3058.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.