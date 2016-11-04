版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Peter Jackson to join builders firstsource as Chief Financial Officer

Nov 4 Builders Firstsource Inc

* Says Jackson joins builders firstsource from Lennox International, Inc.

* Builders Firstsource Inc-Jackson will replace Chad Crow as CFO

* Peter Jackson to join builders firstsource as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

