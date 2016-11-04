版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces appointment to board of directors

Nov 4 IES Holdings Inc

* Has expanded board of directors with appointment of Jeffrey L. Gendell as a director and non-executive chairman of board

* IES Holdings announces appointment to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

