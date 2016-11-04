版本:
BRIEF-United Community Bancorp announces stock repurchase program

Nov 4 United Community Bancorp Inc

* Authorized stock repurchase program to acquire up to 209,907 shares (about 5%) of co's outstanding common stock

* United Community Bancorp announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

