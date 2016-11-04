版本:
BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries reports Q3 2016 earnings

Nov 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $646 million versus $717.2 million

* Qtrly net interest income $51.9 million versus $47.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.17

* Hawaiian Electric Industries reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

