版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Explor closes first tranche of maximum of $2 mln private placement in flow-through shares

Nov 4 Explor Resources Inc -

* Explor closes a first tranche of a maximum of $2 million private placement in flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐