版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces acquisition of future mixed-use development site in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA

Nov 4 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Says co acquired Galleria 75

* Deal also includes acquisition of up to 600 multifamily units

* Preferred Apartment Communities -Co financed acquisition by assuming existing first mortgage loan with an outstanding principal balance of about $5.9 million,fixed interest rate of 4.25% per annum

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of future mixed-use development site in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐