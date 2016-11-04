BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces acquisition of future mixed-use development site in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA

Nov 4 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Says co acquired Galleria 75

* Deal also includes acquisition of up to 600 multifamily units

* Preferred Apartment Communities -Co financed acquisition by assuming existing first mortgage loan with an outstanding principal balance of about $5.9 million,fixed interest rate of 4.25% per annum

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of future mixed-use development site in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: