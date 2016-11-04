版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Cordy announces proposed private placement of units

Nov 4 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc

* Cordy announces proposed private placement of units

* Cordy Oilfield Services Inc - intends to complete private placement offering of units of co at price $0.03/unit for gross proceeds of up to $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

