BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items

Nov 4 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - "Believe our funds will last us through end of 2017"

* InVivo Therapeutics reports 2016 third quarter financial results and business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

