2016年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. announces Q3 results of operations

Nov 4 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* Qtrly net sales $8.9 million versus $9.0 million

* Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. announces third quarter results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

