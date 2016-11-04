版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-New York REIT updates Q3 2016 earnings release date

Nov 4 New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT Inc - Previously announced strategic review process remains ongoing

* New York REIT-In light of strategic review process, which remains ongoing, co will not host a conference call or webcast for investors,analysts this quarter

* New York REIT updates third quarter 2016 earnings release date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐