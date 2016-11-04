版本:
BRIEF-Luxfer Holdings Plc says purves has agreed to remain in his current role until his successor is appointed

Nov 4 Luxfer Holdings Plc

* Luxfer Holdings Plc - Purves has agreed to remain in his current role until his successor is appointed

* Luxfer Holdings Plc - Brian Purves, company's CEO has informed board of directors of his intention to retire during course of 2017

* Luxfer CEO to retire in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

