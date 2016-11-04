BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q3 revenue $5.5 mln vs. $4.7 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets Under Management (AUM) of $1.25 billion at September 30, 2016 versus $1.19 billion at June 30, 2016
* Associated Capital-Continues to explore various alternatives to reduce economic exposure to gamco resulting from interests in its stock and GAMCO note
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $4.7 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.