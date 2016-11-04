BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q3 revenue $5.5 mln vs. $4.7 mln

Nov 4 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets Under Management (AUM) of $1.25 billion at September 30, 2016 versus $1.19 billion at June 30, 2016

* Associated Capital-Continues to explore various alternatives to reduce economic exposure to gamco resulting from interests in its stock and GAMCO note

* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $4.7 million