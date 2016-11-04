版本:
BRIEF-FDA approves expanded use of ENBREL to treat children with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Nov 4 Amgen Inc

* Amgen Inc - FDA has approved SBLA for expanded use of ENBREL to treat pediatric patients (ages 4-17) with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

* FDA approves expanded use of ENBREL (etanercept) to treat children with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

