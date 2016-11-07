BRIEF-Constellium announces redemption of Wise's 9¾ pct / 10½ pct senior PIK Toggle notes due 2019

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ, citing sources
* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources
Nov 7 Constellium Nv
* Redemption price for notes is 104.875% of aggregate outstanding principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest
* Constellium announces redemption of Wise's 9¾% / 10½% senior PIK Toggle notes due 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources
NEW YORK, Jan 13 European and U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, on track to close the week on a firmer note, while the dollar recovered as investors were encouraged by upbeat bank earnings and positive U.S. economic data.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 Brazilian police raided homes and offices on Friday in a corruption investigation of loans that state bank Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.