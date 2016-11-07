版本:
BRIEF-Constellium announces redemption of Wise's 9¾ pct / 10½ pct senior PIK Toggle notes due 2019

Nov 7 Constellium Nv

* Redemption price for notes is 104.875% of aggregate outstanding principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Constellium announces redemption of Wise's 9¾% / 10½% senior PIK Toggle notes due 2019

