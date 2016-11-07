BRIEF-Insight Enterprises to acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash

Nov 7 Insight Enterprises Inc

* Insight enterprises - Transaction implies an equity purchase price of approximately $258 million and an enterprise value of approximately $196 million

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to 2017 adjusted earnings per share

* Says co expects to achieve approximately $20 million in run-rate cost savings within two years after closing

* Insight enterprises-intends to finance transaction through combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facilities

* Insight will acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash

* Insight enterprises to acquire Datalink