BRIEF-Insight Enterprises to acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash

* Insight enterprises - Transaction implies an equity
purchase price of approximately $258 million and an enterprise
value of approximately $196 million
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to 2017
adjusted earnings per share
* Says co expects to achieve approximately $20 million in
run-rate cost savings within two years after closing
* Insight enterprises-intends to finance transaction through
combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing
revolving credit facilities
* Insight will acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash
