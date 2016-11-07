版本:
BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 7 Nobilis Health Corp

* Reiterating FY guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nobilis Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $281 million

* Q3 revenue $70.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

