BRIEF-Matrix Service Q1 earnings $0.35/shr

Nov 7 Matrix Service Co
* Matrix service company reports first quarter results;
affirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $341.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Matrix Service Co - Backlog at quarter-end of $786.6
million with Q1 project awards of $259.7 million
* Matrix Service Co - Company affirms fiscal 2017 guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $1.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion
