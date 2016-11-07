BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Q3 earnings $0.35/shr excluding items

Nov 7 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance Inc reports results for third quarter of
fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $588.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $612 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Narrows full-year 2016 outlook ranges
* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,310 million
* For FY 2016, now expects EPS to be in range of $1.24 to
$1.30 versus prior view of $1.22 to $1.30
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $75 million to $80
million
* FY 2016 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
