2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-Nobilis Health Q3 loss per share $0.04

Nov 7 Nobilis Health Corp

* Reiterates full year 2016 guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nobilis health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $281 million

* Q3 revenue $70.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

