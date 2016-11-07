BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports October load factor 85.7 pct vs. 85.9 pct year ago

Nov 7 Southwest Airlines Co :
* October load factor 85.7 percent versus 85.9 percent year
ago
* Southwest Airlines co - available seat miles (ASMS)
increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016
* Southwest airlines co - company continues to expect its q4
2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in 4.0 to 5.0
percent range
* Southwest Airlines - continues to expect its q4 2016
operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in 4.0 to 5.0
percent range, as compared with q4 2015
* Southwest airlines co - flew 10.5 billion revenue
passenger miles (RPMS) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2
percent
* Southwest Airlines - flew 10.5 billion revenue passenger
miles (RPMS) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2 percent from
10.0 billion RPMS flown in October 2015
* Southwest Airlines co - available seat miles (ASMS)
increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016, compared
with October 2015 ASMS of 11.6 billion
* Southwest Airlines reports October traffic
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: