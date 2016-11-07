BRIEF-Crawford & Co Q3 revenue $277.3 mln vs $293.3 mln

Nov 7 Crawford & Co
* Crawford & company reports 2016 third quarter results,
increases and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 revenue $277.3 million versus $293.3 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for CRD-A and
$0.18 for CRD-B
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for CRD-A and
$0.20 for CRD-B on a non-GAAP basis
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $284.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues before reimbursements
between $1.08 and $1.10 billion
* Crawford & Co - Recorded restructuring and special charges
of $1.5 million and $11.1 million in 2016 and 2015 third
quarters, respectively
* Crawford & Co - Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per
CRD-A share $0.73 to $0.78 , and $0.65 to $0.70 non-GAAP diluted
earnings per CRD-B share
* Crawford & Co - Company expects to incur restructuring and
special charges in 2016 totaling $11.0 million pretax
* Crawford & Co - As a result of restructuring charges
incurred related to centers in 2015 and 2016, expects to achieve
$10.3 million in savings in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion
