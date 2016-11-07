版本:
BRIEF-Asanko Gold Q3 earnings $0.06/shr

Nov 7 Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold reports Q3 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Says quarterly gold production increased from Q2 by 49 percent to 53,986 ounces

* Says reiterates its increased production guidance of 52,000 - 57,000 ounces for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

