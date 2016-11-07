BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q4 adjusted earnings $1.52/shr

Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc
* Rockwell Automation reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.43
* Q4 sales $1.539 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rockwell Automation Inc says qtrly total segment operating
margin was 19.8 percent compared to 20.9 percent a year ago
* Rockwell Automation Inc qtrly organic sales decreased 4.0
percent
* Rockwell Automation Inc says recorded approximately $20
million of restructuring charges in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Sees FY 2017 organic sales growth of 0 percent to 4
percent
* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees diluted EPS $5.46 - $5.86
for fiscal 2017
* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees for fiscal 2017 adjusted
EPS $5.85 - $6.25
* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees for fiscal 2017 reported
sales growth 1 percent to 5 percent
* Rockwell Automation - Expect heavy industries to be about
flat year-over-year, with continued growth in automotive and
consumer verticals for FY 2017
