BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q3 loss per share of $0.04

Nov 7 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma - confirming full-year 2016 gaap net sales, non-GAAP adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* FY2016 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Pharma announces third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $208.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $270 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

