公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Sotheby'S reports Q3 loss per share of $0.99

Nov 7 Sotheby's

* Qtrly total revenues $91.5 million versus $138 million

* Sotheby'S reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.78

* Q3 loss per share $0.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

