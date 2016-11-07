BRIEF-Novelis quarterly net loss $89 million

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Novelis Inc
* Novelis corp - net sales decreased five percent to $2.4 billion for q2 of fiscal 2017
* Novelis corp - now expect to generate free cash flow in range of $300 million to $350 million for full fiscal year 2017
* Novelis corp - adjusted ebitda for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased to $256 million from $182 million in prior year period.
* Novelis corp - excluding items, reported net income of $60 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, up from $25 million reported in q2 of fiscal 2016
* Novelis corp - reported a net loss of $89 million for q2 of fiscal year 2017, compared to a net loss of $13 million in prior year period
* Press release - novelis reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: