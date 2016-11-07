版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Colony Capital sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65-$1.69

Nov 7 Colony Capital Inc

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colony capital announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.52

* Q3 FFO per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65 to $1.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

