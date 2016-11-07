版本:
BRIEF-Atac Resources announces high metallurgical recoveries from Rackla Gold Project

Nov 7 Atac Resources Ltd

* Atac resources ltd. Announces high metallurgical recoveries and diamond drill results from the orion zone -- rackla gold project, yukon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

