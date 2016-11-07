BRIEF-Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals announce SPINRAZA meets primary endpoint at interim analysis of phase 3 cherish study

Nov 7 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals announce SPINRAZA (nusinersen) meets primary endpoint at interim analysis of phase 3 cherish study in later-onset spinal muscular atrophy

* Spinraza demonstrated a favorable safety profile in study

* Biogen is preparing for potential launch of SPINRAZA in U.S. possibly as early as end of 2016 or q1 of 2017

* Ionis pharmaceuticals says analysis found children receiving SPINRAZA experienced highly statistically significant improvement in motor function versus those who didn't receive treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: