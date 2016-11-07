版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Capitala backs Live Ventures' Vintage Stock acquisition

Nov 7 Live Ventures Inc

* Capitala Group recently invested $30.0 million to support acquisition of Vintage Stock, Inc. by Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company

* Capitala group leads financing in acquisition of Vintage Stock, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

